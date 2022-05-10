UPES holds International Hackathon: HARD-WAR

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 May: The ‘School of Computer Science’ at UPES, here, organised HARD-WAR, a month-long international hardware hackathon, providing a platform to undergraduate students from national and international universities to showcase their innovative spirit through hardware and IoT projects.

The Chief Guest was Dr Gaurav Gupta, Additional Director/Scientist E, Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It was organised in collaboration with international partners Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea and Unifacvest University Centre, Brazil.

Over 100+ teams registered themselves for HARD-WAR including 12 International Teams from Taiwan, Turkey, Tehran and Saudi Arabia and 61 teams representing states across India. Teams worked on various problems allotted to them for over a month and submitted proposed solutions to a team of experts. During HARD-WAR, students were provided cutting edge technology, tools, materials and mentorship, empowering students to turn their ideas into reality by designing practical solutions.

The team 4-bots from Woxsen University, Hyderabad, won the first prize of cash money Rs 100,000. The teams Access Denied from IIITDM, Jabalpur, and Eagle from Chandigarh University secured first and second runner-up spots, respectively.

Prof Neelu Jyothi Ahuja from UPES School of Computer Science said, “HARD-WAR is a fast-paced competition creating a challenging atmosphere of creativity and collaboration.”

The expert panel comprised Jayakiran Gangaraju, Senior Technical Manager, Bank of America; Jayanth Cherukuri, Global Credit Risk DevOps Manager, British Petroleum; Dr Ashutosh Mishra, School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University, South Korea; Dr Rakesh Shrestha, School of Integrated Technology, Yonsei University; Dr Rojeena Bajracharya, Department of Electronics Engineering, Kyung Hee University, South Korea; Dr Felipe A Lopes, Federal Institute of Alagoas (IFAL), Brazil; and Prof Neeraj Kumar, Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, India. The shortlisted teams presented their projects to Domain Expert Judges – Prof. (Dr.) Brijesh Kumar (External- Academic Expert) – Professor, IIT Roorkee, Vivek Shaily (External- Industry Expert) – AVP, JP Morgan & Chase; Lakshya Gupta (External- Alumni Expert) – Umbeo Technologies