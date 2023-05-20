UPES holds Water Innovation Conference

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 May: UPES organised a Water Innovation Conference 2023 to highlight advancements in the field of water innovation and discuss transformative ideas to improve water efficiency and safeguard ecosystems. The two-day conference also addressed the challenges faced in technology introduction for the water sector and explored novel technologies, revolutionary policies and strategies to tackle water-related issues faced by communities worldwide.

Organised in collaboration with TiE Dehradun and the Israel Embassy, the first edition of the conference brought together leading academicians, researchers, stakeholders, diplomats, representatives from civil society, NGOs and start-ups from the water tech sector. The conference offered a unique knowledge exchange platform to explore strategies for improving water use efficiency and safeguarding ecosystems.

Various key researchers and academicians like Dr Anil P Joshi, HESCO, Prof Hadas Mamane, Tel Aviv University, Dr Durgesh Pant, Director General, UCOST, Dr Lior Asaf – Water Attaché, Israel Embassy, Sri Prakash, President of TiE Dehradun, Dr Vinod Kothari, Himmotthan, and Ashok Kumar, Director General of Police, Uttarakhand, also attended the event.

The speakers elaborated on various important topics and shared valuable insights on smart water management, water infrastructure for economic prosperity, and policy perspective linking water and ecosystem for water security. The summit also focused on India-Israel collaboration in the field of water.

Padma Shri awardee Dr Anil Prakash Joshi shared his views on “Focus on Water – Uttarakhand”. Additionally, various forward-thinking startups like Ugreen technologies, Agri Joy, Acresofice and Akashmitra also participated in the panel discussions.