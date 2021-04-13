UPES introduces new future-focused engineering specialisations

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 12 Apr: UPES, a NAAC ‘A’ grade accredited multidisciplinary university has introduced new undergraduate and post graduate programmes in its School of Engineering and School of Computer Science from the academic session, 2021. These offer specialisations in advanced and future-focused technologies with a mix of various minor electives. The university has implemented these to equip students with the right skills and expertise, making them more confident and ready for industry 4.0.

UPES School of Engineering has introduced two new UG programmes – BTech in Advance Materials & Nano Technology with specialisations in Smart Material and Computational Material Science and B Tech in Renewable & Sustainable Energy Engineering with two specialisations in Energy Storage Systems and Waste to Energy. Students can opt for minor electives in AI & ML, Blockchain, Bio-mimetics, Space Engineering, Astronomy & Astrophysics, Reclaim engineering, Data Science to name a few.

School of Engineering has also introduced the integrated 4 year B.SC- M.SC programmes. The integrated B.Sc-M.Sc Chemistry programme has specialisations in Analytical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry. The B.Sc-M.Sc Physics programme offers specialisations in Material Science and Electronics. B.Sc-M.Sc Mathematics has specialisations in Applied Mathematics and Pure Mathematics.

According to Prof Gurvinder Virk, Dean, School of Engineering, “The BTech (Advanced Materials & Nano technology) course has been formulated to meet the challenging global demand in designing and producing better materials with multifunctional and smart features such as sensing, actuation, etc., for manufacturing modern products and BTech (Renewable and Sustainable Energy Engineering) course has been developed in line with the growing importance of energy in our lives and its huge relevance to global sustainable issues.”

UPES School of Computer Science has launched Master of Computer Application (MCA), a 2-year PG programme offering 4 specialisations for a student to choose from – MCA- Internet of Things, MCA- Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, MCA- Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and MCA-Cyber Security and Forensics. Along with teaching students’ essential concepts such as data structures, algorithms, OOPS concepts using Java and python, software engineering, etc., the programme will also teach students concepts of data science, informatics, robotics, banking analytics, law practices and procedures and more.