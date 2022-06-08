UPES partners with KPMG to launch new MBA Prog

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: UPES and KPMG in India has entered into a partnership to co-design and co-deliver an MBA programme in Strategy and Consulting at UPES School of Business. Expert opinions and recent reports strongly indicate that there is a rising demand for management and strategy consultants. This industry has been consistently growing at a CAGR of 15-20% over the past decade and consulting firms witnessed double digit growth even during the COVID-19 pandemic phase. To develop the right talent that can further contribute to this growth, the two organisations have joined hands to introduce a specialised and carefully curated MBA in Strategy and Consulting programme at UPES School of Business. KPMG in India will also co-deliver an MBA in Business Analytics programme being offered by the B-School.

MBA aspirants pursuing these programmes will benefit in multiple ways, including: They will have access to KPMG subject matter experts through face-to-face and virtual lectures. Experts from KPMG in India will teach select modules. KPMG will provide case studies and mentored projects for students to work on real world problems and gain practical experience. They will be mentored by KPMG in India practitioners. Upon completion of the programme, students will receive an MBA degree from UPES along with a certificate from KPMG in India.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES, said, “Multi-faceted disruption is pushing businesses to re-think their sustenance and growth strategy for which they require expert professionals who can help them navigate unprecedented scenarios. We are proud to be the first University to offer an MBA programme in Strategy & Consulting, that too in partnership with KPMG, which will definitely provide our students an edge. Besides co-creating and co-delivering this program, KPMG will also work with us on the ‘train the trainer’ model that will immensely benefit our faculty members.”

Narayanan Ramaswamy, National Leader, Education and Skill Development, KPMG in India, added, “These programmes are aimed at developing industry relevant skills among future professionals in a dynamically changing business world. Organisations, both established and start-ups, are constantly rethinking and creating innovative strategies to accommodate the interplay of factors affecting their business environment. Similarly, data analytics skills are one of the most sought after by recruiters across all industries.

“These hands-on programmes, many courses of which will be delivered by our own professionals, will provide industry exposure to students, equipping them with knowledge, skills and techniques required to kick start a career in management in their area of interest.”