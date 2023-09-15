UPES Runway Incubator signs MoU with IIT Ropar’s iHUB–AWaDH

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 14 Sep: The UPES Runway Incubator has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with iHUB – AWaDH (Agriculture and Water Technology Development Hub), IIT Ropar.

AWaDH is a first-of-its-kind innovation hub established by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to support R&D in the domains of Agriculture, Water, IoT, and ICPS (Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems).

The collaboration will shape the future of emerging entrepreneurial ideas and ventures. It will play a pivotal role in extending financial support in the form of grants and investments, nurturing and amplifying innovative initiatives. It will also support the establishment of a state-of-the-art Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) lab at UPES, backed by AWaDH. The lab will serve as a hub for fostering CPS skills among UPES students, driving research and innovation in the Uttarakhand region. Startups will also be able to leverage the lab’s resources to further their technologies.

Rahul Nainwal, CEO, Runway Incubator, said, “We aim to inspire a culture of collaborative research, drive technological innovation, and provide a nurturing environment for both students and startups. We eagerly look forward to spurring accelerated innovation in key areas and fostering a dynamic ecosystem for aspiring entrepreneurs.”

Mukesh Kestwal, Chief Innovation Officer, iHub – AWaDH, IIT Ropar said, “Harnessing the power of our combined synergies, we are determined to provide unparalleled support to students, researchers and entrepreneurs, empowering them to bring their revolutionary ideas to life.This is a strong step towards building a community that thrives on innovation, creativity, and a shared vision for a brighter and better future.”

Runway is an incubation initiative by the UPES Council for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (UCIE). UCIE has been recognised by the Government of Uttarakhand as a business incubator and is also a member of the University Business Incubator (UBI) Global platform. Recently, Runway Incubator also concluded its annual ‘Take Off’ Startup Challenge. The contest witnessed participation from over 400 aspiring entrepreneurs from various fields.

iHUBAWadh spearheads flagship initiatives like SPRINT (Strategic Program for Research Innovation and Next-Gen Tech-Commercialisation) and SAMRIDHI (Strategic Acceleration for Market, Research, Innovation & Development: A Holistic Initiative for ICPS Startups). Both initiatives focus on stimulating research, innovation, and entrepreneurship in our country through tailored guidance, skill enhancement, networking opportunities and funding support.