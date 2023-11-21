UPES School of Computer Science hosts ‘Hard War 2.0’

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 19 Nov: UPES School of Computer Science, in collaboration with the Cyber Sentinel Society, and co-organised by ‘Runway’, successfully concluded ‘Hard-War 2.0’, a prestigious international hardware hackathon. Centred around the theme of “Rethinking Sustainability”, the second edition of the hackathon served as a platform that celebrated the ingenious application of hardware solutions to real-world challenges.

Hard War 2.0 witnessed the presence of Chief Guest Dr Harish Chandra Karnatak, Scientist SG and Head, Geoweb Services, IT & Distance Learning Department at Indian Institute of Remote Sensing, Dehradun. The event unfolded seamlessly through four distinct phases – registration, ideation, execution, and the grand finale, attracting entries from over 110 teams from educational institutions across the globe. These dynamic teams brainstormed and conceptualised solutions to their chosen challenges, leading to the top 50 teams bringing their ingenious ideas to life through the creation of hardware prototypes during the execution phase.

The grand finale witnessed the evaluations of the top 20 teams by a distinguished jury panel including Dr Prabhat Kumar, Professor, NIT Patna; Sanjay Sharma, CEO, Threat Guardians; Lakshay Gupta, SDE II at Ottonomy.io; and Dr Madhuben Sharma, UPES. Team Rym Grenergy, GD Goenka University, emerged as the winner, securing a reward of Rs 1,00,000. Meanwhile, Team Bheema AI, Woxsen University, bagged the first runner-up trophy, and Team Hackgirlz, NIT Rourkela, attained the 2nd runner-up position, securing prizes of Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000, respectively.

Spotlighting the pinnacle of innovation and collaboration in the realm of technology, Hard War 2.0 was sponsored by Coding Ninjas & Threat Guardians and supported by Virtual Cyber Labs as education partners. Additionally, the institution’s Innovation Council and Startup Uttarakhand served as ecosystem partners for the event.