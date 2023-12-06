UPES School of Design hosts 14th International India HCI 2023

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Dec: UPES School of Design, in cooperation with the ACM (Association for Computing Machinery), hosted India HCI 2023, a premier international conference in the field of Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), here, on Monday.

The 14th edition of the conference welcomed researchers and scholars from around the world to showcase their research in the field of HCI.

Themed ‘HCI for Enabling Creativity’ the event aimed at sparking meaningful dialogues and discussions at the intersection of Creativity and HCI. The conference served as a dynamic platform for researchers, practitioners and students, and featured research work from a diverse range of categories.

This year’s edition featured an impressive lineup of keynote speakers like Prof Venkatesh Rajamanickam, IDC School of Design, IIT Bombay, Prof Janet Read, University of Central Lancashire, UK, Lawrence Lu, Founder, Exofense AI, and Dr Balvinder Singh, VP, Samsung Electronics, India. From AI and the future of design education to multimodal interactions in XR, the speakers enlightened the audience on a variety of subjects. Additionally, students covered topics like AI, VR and Game Design and presented new ideas on the transportation and mobility of vehicles.

Further, the conference provided networking opportunities and facilitated knowledge exchange among participants through thought-provoking panel discussions, interactive workshops, and engaging sessions.