UPES School of Health Sciences & Technology achieves 100% placement

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 May: UPES School of Health Sciences and Technology has achieved 100 percent campus placement for its first passing out batches and summer internships in 2022 with prominent industry giants. These include Healthians, DataM Intelligence, Lifecell International, IDS Infotech Ltd, ZenOnco.io, Zeon Lifesciences Ltd. and more in core profiles. This significant milestone for UPES is the result of industry-aligned collaborations, focus on research, world-class infrastructure, excellent faculty and in-house training on soft skills.

With the rapid transformation of health sciences, there is a crucial need for health science education to be more research and technological oriented. UPES School of Health Sciences morphed into School of Health Sciences and Technology, nurturing a culture of research and education through experiential learning that prepares students for tomorrow. The factors that have helped increase the employability of students at UPES include: Industry Relevant Curriculum; Industry Aligned Collaborations; and Focus on Research.