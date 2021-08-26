UPES School of Modern Media partners with Podcaster Hubhopper

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 25 Aug: UPES School of Modern Media has entered into an academic partnership with leading podcast creation and distribution platform Hubhopper. Hubhopper has been named UPES’s official podcast partner for its podcasting course available within the modern media curriculum.

Through this partnership, School of Modern Media faculty will get access to exclusive training workshops on podcasting conducted by the Hubhopper experts. The students will participate in exclusive training workshops and master classes by the Hubhopper team during which they will learn the podcasting skillset, the evolution, future implications, and application of podcasts.

School of Modern Media students will get to train on Hubhopper Studio tools for creating podcasts and audio content, which will help them learn and harness their content creation skills. The faculty and students will also have access to veteran podcasters for relevant industry exposure and opportunities to gain practical experience.

Dr Nalin Mehta, Dean, UPES School of Modern Media, said, “Hubhopper is India’s premier audio podcasting platform and we are truly delighted that our students will be learning from the best at a time when India’s podcasting revolution is taking off. The way content is produced, consumed and distributed is fundamentally changing and this means that the next generation of communicators must be tech-ready with a 360-degree industry-ready skill set.”

Gautam Raj Anand, Founder & CEO, Hubhopper, added, “It is promising to know that podcasting is being brought into the Indian digital media curriculum. With the content space continuously evolving, podcast is the next big thing.”

Hubhopper is India’s leading podcast creation and distribution platform allowing creators to launch their podcasts across 15+ podcast listening platforms.