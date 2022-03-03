UPES School of Modern Media partners with RevSportz

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Mar: School of Modern Media at UPES Dehradun has partnered with RevSportz, a leading digital sports content creation company with imprints in various sports verticals. Through this partnership, School of Modern Media students will get to learn from and engage with marquee digital media events and engagements organised by RevSportz. The partnership includes collaboration with the School of Modern Media, UPES, as a knowledge partner on a marquee Women’s Conclave with star athletes in March 2022, a joint book series, a thought leadership lecture series and interviews with leading sportspersons.

RevSportz is a digital media company co-founded by India’s foremost sports journalist and sports historian Prof Boria Majumdar, who is also a distinguished Adjunct Professor at the School of Modern Media. RevSportz produces several popular sports shows like ‘Backstage with Boria’, which have featured India’s leading sports stars including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Dave Warner, Kane Williamson, VVS Laxman, etc., from cricket and a host of India’s Olympic and Paralympic champions. It focuses on digital content creation and other verticals of sports such as sports EdTech, Sports FinTech and Sports Technology Incubator.

“Prof. Boria Majumdar is a torch-bearer for excellence in Indian sports media and sports history. We at the School of Modern Media at UPES are proud to enter into this deep and meaningful engagement with RevSportz, where we will be working together to build a whole range of digital media and intellectual products together. This is a great opportunity for our students to dive into the backstage of the sports universe and prepare themselves for various career options in sports journalism, sports EdTech, sports FinTech among others. They will also get exposure to ground realities and practical experience besides interacting with experts from different fields,” said Professor Nalin Mehta, Dean, UPES School of Modern Media.

“The School of Modern Media at UPES is setting new benchmarks in media education in India with its digital-first approach led by Prof Nalin Mehta, who is a path-breaking scholar-journalist and media leader. We at RevSportz are delighted to partner with the School of Modern Media and look forward to working closely with students and faculty to build things together and collaborate on a range of digital media initiatives,” said Prof Boria Majumdar.

School of Modern Media will be the official knowledge partner for a series of major media-cum-sporting events planned for this year. The partnership with RevSportz will also subsequently open up opportunities for internships and project work for the students.