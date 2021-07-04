UPES School of Modern Media plays pioneering role

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jul: “A media professional of today and tomorrow needs 360-degree skill set to grow. That’s what UPES School of Modern Media is teaching. In addition to that, as per our unique academic framework media students have the unique flexibility of being able to choose minor courses such as on artificial intelligence, environment, data science, etc., from other UPES schools. This multi-disciplinary approach along with life-skills training transforms a student into a successful professional,” says Dr Nalin Mehta, Dean of School of Modern Media, UPES.

Dr Mehta is a media industry veteran and award-winning social scientist who has spent more than 20 years in television, print and digital media platforms in India and internationally. He shares why School of Modern Media is unique and best suited for students who are serious about making a long-lasting career in the media industry.

It is a Digital First Media School: It is the only digital-first media school in India, which means students are made well-versed with latest technologies, content formats, different media platforms and are trained to think and operate in a digital work environment. School of Modern Media offers a BA Journalism and Mass Communication programme with specialisations in social media and SEO; data, analytics and visualisation; media management, public policy and strategic communications; digital publishing/website management. It also offers a BA Digital and Mass Media (Broadcasting) programme with specialisations in mobile journalism, video production and monetisation; digital audio broadcasting; and digital studio management.

Industry experts in classroom: The School of Modern Media has some of the best media leaders, including Chanpreet Arora- SVP & Head of Business, Voot; Boria Majumdar- India’s leading sports journalist and historian and Consulting Editor, India Today Group; Anubha Bhonsle, founder of Newsworthy and former Executive editor of CNN- News18; Sanjeev Singh, former Editor, Digital Broadcasts, Times Internet; TM Veeraraghav, former Resident Editor, The Hindu; Subha Chatterjee, former Group Editor-Special Projects, Network18; Soma Wadhwa, former editor, HT on Saturday (Hindustan Times); KarnikaKohli, Growth manager, Scrollstack and more.

Advanced Infrastructure: For practical and hands-on learning, School of Modern Media has built a state-of-the-art digital studio with latest equipment and software for video and audio production. The media lab at UPES also provides a startup accelerator for those who want to start their own media companies.

Industry Relevant Curriculum: The curriculum at UPES School of Modern Media has been carefully designed after detailed conversations with industry veterans. It offers UG and PG programmes and is the only university providing multiple specialisations in each degree at graduation level. The undergraduate courses offered are – BA in Journalism and Mass Communication (Digital), BA Digital and Mass Media (Broadcasting) and BBA (Events, Public Relations and Corporate Communications). At the postgraduate level, UPES offers MA in Journalism and Mass Communication (Digital) and MA Digital and Mass Media (Broadcasting).

Global Partnerships: School of Modern Media is forging global partnerships with multi-national media giants to ensure that the students are learning from the best and emerge as the best.