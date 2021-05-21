UPES to conduct Online Entrance Exams in June

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 May: UPES, a NAAC ‘A’ accredited, multi-disciplinary university, has announced the schedule of its aptitude entrance exams – UPESEAT (Engineering Aptitude Test), ULSAT (Legal Studies Aptitude Test) and UPESPAT (Pharmacy Aptitude Test) slated for 17 to 19 June. The tests will be conducted and monitored online and the last date to register for the exams is 12 June.

Applicants have the flexibility of choosing their dates for the examination from the given three dates and can begin registration from 1 June onwards. For the convenience of the students, there will be an option of a demo test from 4 June onwards to give them an experience of the real exam portal. For the final exam date, the duration of the online exam is 2 hours, and the test window will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A student can login anytime between this window and take the examination in one sitting. The result of the entrance examination will be declared online by 24 June.

The academic, placements and admission teams of UPES will hold interactive sessions and provide online counselling to the students through webinars. The aim is to engage with the students, help them clear their doubts and share tips before their take their exams so that they are more confident and can take informed decisions about their higher education choices.

For more information on the admissions process check: https://www.upes.ac.in/admissions-2021. In case of any queries or clarifications, they can reach out on the toll-free number 18001028737 or email to enrollments@upes.ac.in

Continuing its scholarship programme for the academic year 2021, UPES has announced 20% scholarship for girls. Students residing in Uttarakhand will be offered a domicile fee concession of 33% and the girl students will be offered an additional 20% scholarship over the domicile fee concession, offering a total scholarship of 46% to all female students from Uttarakhand.