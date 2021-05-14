UPES undertakes ‘We Care’ initiative for health of local community

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 22 May: UPES, under its initiative ‘We Care’, has come forward in support of its employees, colleagues, and society at large by arranging for Oxygen Concentrators. A key requirement, today, UPES has donated these oxygen concentrators to the CM’s office, the state military hospital and to the Uttarakhand Governor, along with keeping them handy for emergency use by employees and their families.

Through this initiative, UPES hopes that the concentrators can reach people living in remote Uttarakhand villages and be used in emergencies in state hospitals. CM Tirath Singh Rawat, doctors at the military hospital and Governor Baby Rani Maurya expressed their gratitude to UPES for the contribution. Along with providing oxygen concentrators, UPES is also providing healthcare support to the villages around its campus.

Dr Sunil Rai, VC, UPES said, “These are trying times and demand every individual to come out in support of each other. The supply of oxygen is the key weapon to fighting Covid and we are trying to do our bit to make oxygen available to all those in need. These concentrators are easy to use, particularly for homecare of Covid patients.”

‘We Care’ is an initiative by UPES to encourage employees to focus on health and wellness. There are several programmes under ‘We Care’ that aim to help employees and their families sail through these difficult times, both, physically and mentally.

There are 24/7 ‘We Care’ officers and doctors designated to assist during medical emergencies, hospital assistance, consultation related to nutrition and diet, home care facilities, tiffin services and more. There are regular webinars being held with doctors to answer all queries and doubts related to Covid. For emotional assistance, there are professional counsellors in service and to improve the quality of overall health, yoga sessions have also been planned.