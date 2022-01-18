UPES unveils its new brand identity, vision

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, January 17, 2022: UPES Dehradun, a future-focused, multidisciplinary university today unveiled its new brand identity and shared how it is emerging as the ‘University of the Future’. The new brand identity embodies the University’s vision to continue to lead, driven by its values.

Dr Sunil Rai, Vice Chancellor, UPES, elaborated, “While change is inevitable, to revolutionise is a choice and, at UPES, we are making that choice every day. We have set in motion disruptive projects, bold initiatives, path-breaking ideas that allow our students to explore the world of learning in a way that is most meaningful to them and their aspirations. UPES is a purpose-driven University, global and modern in its outlook, imbibing technology to bring academic excellence. As we evolve with changing times to be at the forefront, we are and will always be the University of the Future.”

UPES was described as standing on six strong pillars: Supporting Start-ups and Empowering Entrepreneurs – UPES has launched its flagship project ‘Runway’, a Start-up Incubator Program that works with start-ups within and outside of the university. It nurtures ideas, provides funding and helps them transition into strong, scalable and successful businesses. Unmatched Global Opportunities – The University’s global pathways, international collaborations and semester exchange programmes are designed to unlock potential and prepare students to become global citizens. International faculty teach at UPES and the students have access to go and study at the University’s partner institutions in UK, Canada, Germany etc.

Academic Excellence and Personalized Learning – The world-class faculty that includes Fulbright, Commonwealth, Chevening, DAAD and Erasmus scholars and path-breaking research have paved the way for a rich learning environment at the university. Nine professors from UPES feature among the top 2% researchers of the world and UPES is the only university in Uttarakhand to have achieved the milestone of 1000+ Scopus Indexed Papers in 2021.

Understanding the pulse of the industry, the university offers a personalised learning environment with the new curriculum framework, Design Your Own Degree (DYOD), which lays emphasis on learner-driven learning where students can customise the core, specialisation and minors, opting for subjects from different schools at UPES. Digital Preparedness – UPES has a score of QS I Gauge which is a testament to its exceptional e-learning methods. The university is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and uses latest technology in the classroom to ensure seamless online learning, mentoring and assessment experience.

University with a Purpose- UPES is a gender diverse and inclusive university running various social initiatives like merit-based scholarships for girl students under project Shakti, sports scholarships, freeships to underprivileged students and domicile scholarships for Uttarakhand residents. UPES also runs Project Naman, an initiative to create significant impact on the lives of the families of martyrs. Student Outcome and Experience- UPES has a proven track record of placements with students working at global firms or studying at international institutions. The university has students authoring books, starting their own ventures, being youngest mentors at Google and more.

UPES has a ‘School for Life’ facilitating transdisciplinary learning and 21st century competencies. Through School for Life, all students are mandated to participate in social internships and make culture and sports a part of their curriculum.