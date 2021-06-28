Urvashi Rautela among ‘Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puraskar’ recipients

By Our Staff Reporter

Mumbai, 27 Jun: The Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, presented the ‘Suryadatta Stree Shakti Rashtriya Puraskar’ to 11 women achievers from different walks of life at Raj Bhavan, here, today.

Well known actress Vishakha Subhedar, Dr Nishigandha Wad and Urvashi Rautela, Olympian Kavita Raut and playback singer Palak Muchchal were among those felicitated.

The felicitation was organised by the Suryadatta Group of Institutes, Pune.

Sister Lucy Kurien, Dr Swati Lodha, Aarti Dev, Advocate Vaishali Bhagwat, Trushali Jadhav and Vice Chairman of Suryadatta Group, Sushama Chordiya, were also felicitated on the occasion.

Dr Sanjay B Chordiya, Chairman, Suryadatta Education Foundation, delivered the welcome address.