Urvashi Rautela: The system needs to do better for its champions

Actress Urvashi Rautela expressed her opinion on the lack of sports amenities provided to Indian athletes in India.

The ‘Hate Story 4’ actress said, “Our nation won numerous medals at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 that made India proud. India won 7 medals which is the highest of all time. These Olympians made us proud and renowned around the globe. These athletes have scripted history for India by giving it all they had.”

She added: “I somehow feel the system needs to do better for its champions. After hearing the stories of Mirabai Chanu, Neeraj Chopra, and Ravi Dahiya, I realised how difficult it was for them to receive basic amenities, other than training.”

Urvashi will be seen next in ‘Black Rose’.