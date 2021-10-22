US lifetime achievement 9 award to Sadhvi Bhagwati

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

RISHIKESH, 20 Oct: Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati, SecretaryGeneral, Global Interfaith WASH Alliance and President, Divine Shakti Foundation, based at Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award, from the President of the United States of America, for her lifelong commitment to volunteer service. The lifetime achievement awards are given by Americorps and the President of the United States. She came to India 25 years ago, after graduating from Stanford University and while doing her PhD. She has spent the last 25 years engaged in selfless service for children, women, survivors of natural disasters, Mother Ganga and all water bodies, the environment, and all beings of every race, religion, color, creed and species with whom we share the planet. She is a disciple of Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan and founder of numerous charitable foundations. Sadhvi Bhagawati’s work as SecretaryGeneral of Global Interfaith WASH Alliance and president of Divine Shakti Foundation are only two examples of the great service she has been engaged in over these decades. The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes individuals, families and groups who have achieved a certain standard over the course of a lifetime. Sadhvi’s award was given and signed by President Joe Biden. Sadhvi’s #1 bestselling memoir, Hollywood to the Himalayas was also just published in August by Insight Editions based in California, in which she shares about the great power of selfless service to heal and transform ourselves and our world.