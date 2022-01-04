USAC should take fruits of technology to people: Gov

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 Jan: MPS Bisht, Director, Uttarakhand Space Application Centre (USAC), met Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at the Raj Bhawan, here, today.

The Governor was briefed on USAC’s efforts to improve the quality of life of the citizens of Uttarakhand, and its endeavours to constantly devise ways in which it can better serve the state.

The Governor directed that USAC should strive to make the fruits of technology reach the doorstep of the last person, ensuring that the delicate fabric of the rich ecosystem is not eroded. Its endeavour should be to ensure that natural resources like land, water, forests, minerals and wildlife areprotected, conserved, preserved and upgraded for the benefit of future generations.

Governor Singh added that, to tackle issues of environmental and climate change, USAC should contribute to ameliorating its consequences.