Use modern technology for service of humanity: Gov

Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd)the newly constructedand newof the, on Wednesday. Assembly Speaker, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami were also present on the occasion.More than 20 thousand books have been included in the newly constructed. Important books related to various subjects including constitution and law, public administration and general knowledge will be available in this exclusive. Along with this, books of prominent writers from India and abroad have also been included, which will be available in both digital and print form in the form of an e-. On his part, the Governor announced to give 108 books to the assemblyAfter the inauguration of theand, the Governor said that the establishment of the Temple of Maa Saraswati in this temple of democracy is unique. He said that Maa Saraswati resides in books. Libraries are temples of knowledge in a way and this temple of knowledge continuously takes our thinking, ideas and perception to new heights. We get answers to every curiosity and every question from books. He congratulated the Speaker on the establishment of theGovernor Lt-General Singh said that along with this the newhas been updated and modernized by adopting technology. “The development of technology has started on a very large scale, we should apply modern technology in every field for the service of humanity, the progress of the country and the betterment of the people,” he underlined. In the present times, it is very important to connect with technology, artificial intelligence, digitization, social media and mass media. It is necessary to adopt innovative technologies to fulfill the dreams of modern India, developed India and self-reliant India.Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that due to the inauguration of the newly constructedand the launch of the newin the, people have got a place in thefor acquiring knowledge of parliamentary traditions and other important information. A place where knowledge can be increased. He said that through thisin the, all the elected members can get detailed information about the parliamentary traditions and proceedings inside the house along with the solution to their parliamentary problems. He expressed gratitude toSpeaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan for providing betterfacilities in the. Books based on parliamentary traditions and knowledge have been included in thisThe Chief Minister said that everyone should have the habit of studying regularly through books. Books also act as food for our minds. Books play an important role in solving confusion. He said that according to the agenda from the books available in the, information about the proceedings of the House and old records will guide many people. The CM said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, with the expansion of educational facilities and high rate of literacy, there has been a comprehensive change in all areas of society.Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan said that she got the inspiration to establish thefrom her mother. Books play an important role in character building. She said that at present more than 20 thousand books have been collected in thelocated in the, which will be further increased. Through this, people will get a lot of help in getting information about parliamentary traditions and complete information about the Constitution. The Speaker said that we endeavor to increase the collection of books here so much that researchers can also be invited here. She said that those who want to donate books to thelocated in thecan do so.Leader of Opposition Yashpal Arya said that the need for a goodin thewas being felt for a long time. He appreciated the efforts of the Speaker in arranging a better. Books are the heritage of human values. He said that people should also get information about the contribution of freedom fighters and state agitators to the country and the state. Books based on the life and character of these great personalities should also be included in theOn this occasion, Cabinet Minister Prem Chand Aggarwal, Subodh Uniyal, Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, ChairmanCommittee Shehzad, along with many MLAs, high officials and officers and employees of thewere present.