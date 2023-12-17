Usha Kiran Khan’s autobiography chronicles 100 years of rural Indian life: Dr Sushil Upadhyay

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 Dec: In the first session hosted by Valley of Words on the opening day of the Valley of Words Literature & Arts Festival, today, under Shabdawali (the Hindi Edition of VoW), the autobiography of famous writer Padma Shri awardee Usha Kiran Khan, ‘Bina Dinank’, was discussed. The panellists observed that the author has made a successful attempt to view her life experience in the mirror of history. Also, the social, cultural, political and family changes of the last 80 years have been presented effectively.

Dr Sushil Upadhyay, presiding over the session, observed that Usha Kiran Khan has underlined the freedom and equality of women without painting men negatively or as villains. Panellist Someshwar Pandey described this autobiography as a living document. Dr Sharishma Dangi said that Usha Kiran Khan has redefined women’s struggle through her autobiography. It was further noted that despite strongly opposing the things which she did not like, she was not a rebel and despite her struggles, remained rooted to the native culture and traditions. Usha Kiran Khan’s nephew Manish also described the book authored by Usha.

In this session, former Director of IIP Dr Anjan Ray, Vice Chancellor of Swami Ram Himalayan University Professor Rajendra Dobhal, former Director of Higher Education Professor Savita Mohan, former Director of Bhasha Sansthan Dr Muniram Saklani, former Director of Rural Development Department Dr Vijay Shankar Shukla, litterateur Shanti Prasad Jigyasu, Bharti Mishra, Shivmohan Singh, Sumangal Singh, Dr Dinesh Sharma, Dr Manish Jha, Anil Bharti, etc., were present.