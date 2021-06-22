UTDB concludes 2-day online yoga session

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 21 Jun: Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) concluded a two-day long yoga session with teachings by Manish Pole on Monday. The session that went live on UTDB’s social media platform was attended and shared by a lot of people from across the country. Nearly 21,721 people joined the online session on the second day of the session via UTDB’s Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said, “Yoga is a priceless gift by India to the whole world. Recognising the importance of yoga, western countries have also adopted yoga. There was great enthusiasm among the people of the state regarding International Yoga Day. Keeping this in mind, a two-day online yoga programme was organised by UTDB. Our government is committed to promoting yoga in the state via various mediums which can reach thousands of people online and offline. Uttarakhand has immense potential for religious tourism, yoga, meditation centres, Panchakarma and Naturopathy, which are subjects our government is working on. We are also developing other spots in Uttarakhand for yoga and wellness.”

Yoga Trainer Manish Pole said, “Rishikesh is famous as ‘Yoga Nagri’ not only in our country but all around the world. I have been to many places and always have witnessed people wishing to come and visit Uttarakhand. We are blessed to be born here. ”

He added that yoga helps people live a happy and healthy life. Yoga uplifts and builds immunity, especially amid the time of the pandemic.