UTDB officials conduct onsite inspection at Bhikiyasain Marchula

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 23 Aug: In order to develop new spots for adventure tourism in the state, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council (UTDB) officials conducted an inspection at Bhikiyasain Marchula on Monday.

The inspection was carried out by the officers of UTDB and Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam (KMVN) under the leadership of Additional Chief Executive Officer (Adventure Tourism), UTDB, Col Ashwin Pundir.

Col Pundir said, “The DPR has been prepared by KMVN officials for the adventure development work in Marchula to Bhikiyasain. Some important suggestions were also given by the department to provide better facilities to tourists.”

It may be recalled that, under the leadership of Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj and the District Administration, Pauri, a five day Marchula Adventure Meet 2021 had also been organised.

KMVN Assistant Engineer Manoj Maharshiwal, UTDT official Surendra Singh Bohra and angling expert Sanjeev were present on the occasion.