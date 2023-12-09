Uttarakhand Calling: Global Investors’ Summit 2023

BY LT-GENERAL GURMIT SINGH (RETD)

PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, VSM

Governor of Uttarakhand

Dev Bhoomi Uttarakhand is a shining chapter in India’s growth story, and the Global Investors’ Summit will pave the way for our economic, industrial, and holistic growth.

In a bid to harness its untapped potential and emerge as a preferred destination for investments, Uttarakhand is readying itself to host a strategic platform aimed at showcasing the myriad opportunities our hill state has to offer. The summit, held against the backdrop of the majestic Himalayas, in the grandeur of the Forest Research Institute, aims to bring together industry leaders, policymakers and potential investors to explore the state’s economic landscape and discuss ways to spur sustainable development.

Nestled in the lap of the Himalayas, Uttarakhand boasts not only of breathtaking landscapes but also a diverse economic profile. From spiritual and adventure tourism, agriculture, and organic farming to manufacturing and technology, our state has the potential to emerge as an economic powerhouse of India. And, the Global Investors’ Summit serves as a catalyst to unlock this potential and transform Uttarakhand into an investment-friendly hub.

With its picturesque scenarios, spiritual retreats, and adventure sports, Uttarakhand is already a tourist magnet. The summit highlights opportunities for investment in infrastructure, hospitality, and eco-tourism, aiming to enhance the state’s tourism potential and create jobs for the local population.

In addition, blessed to be the Land of the Gods, our fertile land and conducive climate make it ideal for agriculture and horticulture. The summit emphasises the need for investments in modern farming techniques, food processing units, and agro-based industries to boost the income of farmers and contribute to the overall economic growth.

Manufacturing units in sectors like pharmaceuticals, textiles, and electronics will foster job creation and skill development and bring to life the mission of reverse migration. Our gift of abundant natural resources, including rivers and sunlight proves to be a game changer for investments in renewable energy projects, such as hydroelectric power plants and solar energy initiatives, which align with our state’s commitment to sustainability.

Another feather in our cap is the extreme growth potential for the information technology sector in Uttarakhand. Our educational institutions are extensively using AI, robotics, and the diversity of technology, further upskilling students to stand by our state’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for startups. Investments in IT infrastructure and innovation hubs are going to ensure Uttarakhand continues to shine!

Uttarakhand’s proximity to major cities and its strategic location serves as a gateway to the northern regions of India, making it an attractive destination for businesses looking to expand their footprint in the country. Our state government is committed to enhancing infrastructure, including road networks, airports, and connectivity, creating an investor-friendly environment and ensuring the seamless movement of goods and people. Our mantra-Ease of Doing Business highlights the state’s efforts to streamline administrative processes, reduce red tape, and create a business-friendly ecosystem with our pool of skilled and semi-skilled manpower.

To attract investors, our state government is offering a range of incentives and subsidies. These include tax breaks, land acquisition benefits, and financial assistance, providing a lucrative environment for businesses to thrive.

The Global Investors’ Summit 2023 in Uttarakhand serves as a pivotal moment in the state’s journey towards economic prosperity. By bringing together stakeholders from various sectors, the summit has set the stage for transformative growth, job creation, and sustainable development. Investors looking for untapped opportunities in a serene and business-friendly environment should keep an eye on Uttarakhand, as it emerges as a promising investment destination in the heart of the Himalayas.

Indeed, these are the foundational strides towards 2047, with Developed Nation status in the comity of nations, economy at the global lead, and self-reliance at the optimum.

Jai Hind!! Jai Uttarakhand!!