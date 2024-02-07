Uttarakhand has done historic work regarding UCC: Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 5 Feb: After Justice Ritu Bahri took oath as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court, Governor Lt-General Gurmit Singh (Retd), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj discussed many points including the UCC with her. Maharaj joined the others in extending congratulations to her on becoming Chief Justice.

Maharaj said that to support and develop everyone, and work in accordance with people’s trust it is mandatory to implement the UCC. He said that a law like UCC is very important in the country on issues like marriage, divorce, division of property, adoption, etc.

Minister Maharaj said Articles 25-28 of the Indian Constitution guarantee religious freedom to Indian citizens and allow religious groups to manage their own affairs. Also, Article 44 of the Constitution requires the Indian State to apply the Directive Principles of State Policy and common law to all Indian citizens, while making national policies. Keeping this in mind, UCC is very important from the point of view of unity, integrity and gender discrimination.

It is a matter of pride for us that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Uttarakhand has done historic work regarding the UCC. It would become an example for the country.