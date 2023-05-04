‘Uttarakhand Inspiration Award’ presented to Garima Joshi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 3 May: Garima Joshi was awarded the ‘Tasmia Uttarakhand Inspiration Award’ by Chief Guest Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and Dr S Farooq at the M Manal Auditorium, here, today.

Ganesh Joshi appreciated Dr S Farooq for honouring Garima and presenting a cheque to cover the entry fee for the World Para Grand Prix Athletics, Bengaluru this month.

Garima Joshi, a wheelchair bound athlete, is a resident of Chhatgulla (Dwarahat), who brought laurels for the country at World Para Grand Prix Athletics in Jesolo (Italy) in May 2022 by winning two medals, expressed her gratitude to Dr S Farooq! Present on the occasion were SS Kothiyal, retired IG, fFormer Vice-Chancellor Dr Sudha Rani Pandey, Rakesh Oberoi, Sanjay Bhalla and others.