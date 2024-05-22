Uttarakhand is fully prepared to implement new criminal laws from 1 July: CS Radha Raturi

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 21 May: Uttarakhand has completed its preparations for the three new criminal laws to be implemented across the country from 1 July, stated Chief Secretary Radha Raturi during a video conference held among all the states, today, under the chairmanship of the Union Home Secretary.

She said that Uttarakhand has made all preparations for the 3 new criminal laws to be implemented – the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, and Bhartiya Surksha Adhiniyam 2023.

Chief Secretary Raturi said that after the passing of the new criminal laws, the state has coordinated with CDTI and BPR&D, and 50 officers from PTC / ATC and other training centres have been attended a master trainer course from Ghaziabad and Jaipur.

Apart from this, 18 PO’s have also been roped in for training as master trainers. Also, an Uttarakhand Police Handbook has been prepared, on the basis of which all the courses are being conducted. A method of reading major laws in a simple way has been prepared, a copy of which is being distributed to all police officers/employees. A total of 25,000 handbooks are being distributed, while 3 modules are being prepared for online training.

Chief Secretary Raturi added that, in view of the short duration, the training has been decentralised at the district level. Officers (GOs, Inspectors, SIs, ASIs, HM/MM) related to investigation of Civil Police are being trained in offline mode by a joint team of all master trainers and prosecution officers. Such employees who do not have direct involvement in police investigation are to be trained in online mode, for which an online module is being prepared. The online modules are AI (Artificial Intelligence) based, which will be hosted on the iGOT Karmayogi Portal created by the Government of India by the end of this month. After which all the personnel will be given one month’s time to complete the online training. Constables and Head Constables will be given about 20 days’ time in view of the Chardham Yatra, in which they will be trained after studying the module of 18 lectures available on the portal and giving the test.

Raturi added that about 1000 recruit constables of Civil Police / PAC operating in RTC’s have been given 3 days training. Apart from this, about 500 head constables have also been given training on new criminal laws for promotion. All IPS officers and Senior Superintendents of Police of districts were given 2 days’ training from 19 March by an Assistant Professor of National Law University, New Delhi, which is based on the syllabus received from BPR&D. Training is being done in both offline and online mode for training in new criminal laws. Offline training was to be completed in 4 phases, out of which 3 phases have been completed so far. This training has also been completed in some small districts like Bageshwar, Uttarkashi and Rudraprayag. Also, 75% offline mode training has been completed. Offline training will be completed in the next week. Registration of all police personnel is being done on iGOT Karmayogi portal.

The Chief Secretary affirmed that all the training will be completed by 20 June. Along with this, the training for updates related to CCTNS Software will also be completed by 31st May.

Many changes have been made in the new criminal laws, such as 190 small and big changes have been made in the Indian Judicial Code, 360 small and big changes have been made in the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and 45 small and big changes have been made in the Indian Evidence Act. To make the new laws reach all police officers / employees, a training roadmap has been prepared and, after the approval of the Director General of Police, the process is underway. Training of about 25000 police personnel is proposed in online and offline mode.

Secretary, Home, Dilip Jawalkar and other officers of the Home Department were present at the meeting.