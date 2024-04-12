“Uttarakhand, land of Brahmakamal, awaits blooming of Panch-Kamal with full glory”

PM Modi slams ‘Shahi Parivar’ over border infrastructure, ‘Shakti’

Rishikesh, April 11 (IANS): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a poll rally in the temple town of Rishikesh, hit out at previous Congress regimes for not upgrading infrastructure on the country’s borders and not even equipping forces with basics including bullet-proof jackets.

“Unlike Congress regimes, the country’s borders are fortified today, our soldiers have bullet-proof jackets and modern infrastructure and long tunnels are being built along the frontiers, all across the country,” PM Modi said while adding that today, modern arsenal and warfare equipment are being made in the country itself.

He further said that India’s enemies are now hunted down in their homes, either inside or outside the country and this has broken the back of anti-India terror networks.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, BJP Lok Sabha candidates Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah, Trivendra Singh Rawat, Anil Baluni, BJP State Chief and RS MP Mahendra Bhatt, Cabinet Ministers Ganesh Joshi and Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, former CM Vijay Bahuguna, were among those present on the occasion.

Taking a jibe at the ‘culture of subservience’ to party high command, he said that for Congress, “Shahi Parivar is their everything but for him, the whole country was his family.”

Sounding the poll bugle in Uttarakhand, he also hit out at Congress for its resistance to ‘Shakti’, a divine form of power in Hinduism, and also for insulting Ram Lalla by boycotting the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

PM Modi said that Congress has taken a pledge to destroy ‘Shakti’ and ‘this will add fuel to fire in conspiracies being hatched to destroy the faith of Uttarakhand’.

Raking up the Congress refusal to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla, PM Modi dubbed it as ‘anti-vikas and anti-virasat’.

“Congress party first questioned the existence of Lord Ram, then opposed its construction and when it was invited by the Ram Mandir Trust to allow it to undo its mistake, the party decided to boycott it,” he told the huge gathering.

Reiterating his government’s resolve for the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ mission, he said that Viksit Uttarakhand is an essential pre-requisite in realising that dream.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the people who gathered in the Rishikesh rally upon the PM’s arrival. The PM said, “You have come in such large numbers to bless us in Rishikesh, the gateway to Char Dham, situated in the proximity of Mother Ganga.” The PM discussed several key aspects related to Uttarakhand’s vision and the milestones achieved already.

Addressing the crowd, the PM shared, “Yesterday I was in Tamil Nadu, situated on the ocean coast, at the southern end of India. There also people are saying –Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar! Today I am in the lap of the Himalayas, in the company of Baba Kedar and Badri Vishal. So here also the same echo – Phir Ek Baar, Modi Sarkar!

The PM remarked, “Today there is a government in the country which in the last 10 years has made India many times stronger than before.”

PM Modi presented a glimpse of the milestones achieved by the BJP Government over the past years, which include the elimination of terrorists in their hideouts, the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir after seven decades, and the enactment of laws against triple talaq, addressing long-standing social issues. The PM also added, “Additionally, the BJP government ensured women’s representation by granting them reservation in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly, fostering inclusivity and gender equality in governance.”

|PM Modi further went on to say, “The BJP government is boosting tourism in Uttarakhand, creating new job opportunities. Our aim is to improve accessibility for tourists across the state by enhancing road, rail, and air infrastructure in Devbhoomi.”

The PM also highlighted the expanding tourism in Uttarakhand, stating, ‘Until 2017, around 5 lakh devotees visited Kedarnath annually. Last year, the number surged to 20 Lakhs pilgrims. The entire Chardham Yatra saw over 55 lakh visitors in the same period. Personally, I visited Adi Kailash and Om Parvat in Manaskhand last year.

In his concluding statement, the PM reiterated his love for Uttarakhand and said, “Uttarakhand, the land of Brahmakamal, awaits the blooming of the Panch-Kamal with full glory once again. On April 19th, let’s ensure victory for the BJP candidates at every booth for a brighter future.” The PM extended his thanks to everyone in the crowd individually, blessing them all.