Uttarakhand to participate in the ‘Best Tourism Village Competition’

Rural Tourism Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Secretary Tourism Sachin Kurve

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Mar: Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) has started preparations to participate in the Best Tourism Village Competition with the aim of expanding tourism in the state. In this sequence, the first meeting of the Rural Tourism Advisory Committee was held at the UTDB headquarters to explore the possibilities of rural tourism in the state and implement the potential projects. The meeting was chaired by Sachin Kurve, Secretary Uttarakhand Tourism and Chief Executive Officer (UTDB) through virtual mode. In the meeting, along with exploring the possibilities of rural tourism , there was also discussion regarding participation in the Best Tourism Village Competition .

In the meeting, discussions were held on implementing rural tourism on a large scale in the state. The Ministry of Tourism , Government of India had announced the launch of this competition on February 16 last month itself. This competition will be held at district, state and national level. Three villages will be selected at each level. Three villages selected at each level will get a chance to participate in the next level selection. In the end, the best tourism village will be selected at the national level.

Secretary Tourism and CEO (UTDB) Sachin Kurve said, “This competition will inculcate the spirit of competition in the villages of the state which will ultimately lead to rural development, spirit of mutual cooperation and conservation and promotion of natural and cultural heritage.

Prakash Jadli, Namrata Kandwal, Vipul Mandoli, Sanjay Dubey and Malika Virdi have been nominated as members of the Rural Tourism Advisory Committee. All the members presented their suggestions regarding promotion of rural tourism .

During the meeting, UTDB’s Additional Chief Executive Officer Asthapana Pooja Gabriyal, Additional Director Poonam Chand and many others were present virtually.