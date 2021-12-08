Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Sabha Speaker calls on LS Speaker

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN 5 Dec: Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Speaker Premchand Aggarwal called on Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, in Parliament House during his visit to Delhi on Saturday. The Speaker of the Uttarakhand Assembly was in Delhi to participate in the centenary year celebrations of the Public Accounts Committee organised in the Parliament House. Today he also participated in the Conference on PAC. Presiding officers from all over the country including members of Parliament and the Chairpersons of the Public Accounts Committee of all the Legislative Assemblies participated in the conference. Eminent personalities from different countries also participated. During the meeting yesterday with Lok Sabha Speaker, Aggarwal also submitted a proposal to host the upcoming meeting of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-1. Aggarwal requested the Speaker of the Lok Sabha that this meeting be convened in Rishikesh. It may be recalled that in the year 2018, the first meeting of CPA Zone-1 was successfully organised by Uttarakhand in Dehradun under the chairmanship of the then Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.