Uttarakhand’s amazing offbeat hill stations attract tourist attention

By Darshan Kunwar

Lesser known amazing places like Adibadri, Chopta, Gwaldam, Khirsu, Benital and Nakuchiatal in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Nainital districts have increasingly become major centres of tourist attraction.

With the possibility of snow within the next couple of days in Garhwal and Kumaon hills’ high reaches, ranging from the height of 3000 to 8000 feet above sea level, a sizable number of domestic and international tourists have begun to throng to these worth-seeing spots.

Owners of all sorts of mini and major resorts, apart from hotels and home stays, located here, say over 80 percent rooms have already been booked by visitors in the expectation of snowfall.

“Right now, most hill stations in Uttarakhand have been witnessing a dry spell of freezing cold with no sign of rainfall, so far. We are just waiting for rains accompanied by snowfall,” said a hotel owner, Ram Singh Bisht in Chopta.

According to resort owners, with chances of a considerable jump in the number of tourists during this winter, they are expecting good business.

“Far from the madding crowds of major hill stations, including Mussoorie, Nainital, Bhimtal and Auli, unexplored places like Adibadri and Binsar and Gwaldam in Chamoli and Almora districts, have attracted the attention of pilgrims and tourists. Religious tourism has been ruling the roost in the region, apparently owing to the impact of the increasing craze among people over the construction of Lord Ram’s vast temple at Ayodhya,” saud Vinod Kumar Negi, a member of the Chamoli Zila Panchayat.

Two days after the holy portals of Adibadri shrine, known as a Seat of Lord Vishnu, were reopened, a sizable number of pilgrims and tourists have thronged to the holy town to offer their special prayers.

The fascinating temple town located on Ramnagar-Karanprayg NH, nearly 180 km from Dehradun, in Chamoli district, has attracted a huge number of visitors. Since it is a tranquil hill station, people love to come here for worship of Lord Vishnu and meditation during winter and summer.

The ancient shrine, located at a height of 3000 feet, comprises a group of temples built by Adi Shankracharya. It is said Lord Vishnu lived here during Satya Yug and Treta Yug and shifted to Badrinath shrine as Kalyug arrived.

The shrine is taken care of by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and is located near the fast flowing beautiful rivulet known as ‘Ata Gar’.

Other wonderous offbeat places where tourists have been visiting for the last couple of years are Chaukori and Munsyari in Pithoragarh district.

This hill station is yet another hidden gem of Kumaon. Located at a height of about 6590 feet, Chaukori is one of the virgin hill stations. With its mighty snow-covered peaks, this place has become tourists’ hot favourite.

This hamlet is replete with the aroma of tea plantations. The scenic landscape view of soaring high peaks like Nanda Devi, Chaukhambha, Trishul and Panchachuli will definitely take your breath away.

(Darshan Kunwar is an accredited senior Freelance Journalist &

Political Commentator).