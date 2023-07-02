Uttarakhand’s first Stoma Care Clinic inaugurated at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1st July: On National Doctor’s Day, a dedicated Stoma Care Clinic was inaugurated at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital , aiming to provide comprehensive care and support for patients with urinary and fecal stomas. Devendra Das Maharaj, Chairman of the hospital , expressed his happiness and reinforced his continued commitment to patient welfare.

The clinic was inaugurated jointly by the Principal, Shri Guru Ram Rai Institute of Medical & Health Sciences, Dr (Prof) RK Verma, Chief Medical Superintendent, Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital , Dr Prerak Mittal. Dr Ajeet Tiwari played a key role in establishing the stoma clinic .

Addressing the gathering over the occasion, Dr Pankaj Garg, Head of the Cancer Surgery Department, explained that a stoma is a surgical procedure involving the creation of a small opening on the abdomen to redirect the flow of faeces or urine outside of the body. The dedicated Stoma Care Clinic , first of its kind in Uttarakhand, will provide specialized care and support to patients with intestinal or urinary stomas. Services offered at the clinic include stoma education, pre-operative counselling, post-operative care , stoma appliance fitting, and continuous support to ensure optimal adjustment and well-being. Ms Sitara, a trained stoma specialist, will be in charge of the clinic . On Doctor’s Day, this is the hospital ‘s gift to patients with stoma . He thanked Coloplast academy for establishing this clinic .

Speaking over the occasion, Dr Ajeet Tiwari further emphasized, “Living with a permanent stoma can significantly impact an individual’s quality of life, causing physical discomfort and emotional distress. Through this stoma clinic , we aim to help patients regain confidence, lead fulfilling lives, and enjoy improved overall well-being.”

The inauguration ceremony of the Stoma Care Clinic was also marked by the auspicious presence of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital ’s Medical Superintendent, Dr Ajay Pandita, Medical Superintendent, Dr Gaurav Raturi, PRO, Department of Cancer Surgery, Manvender Singh Rawat, PRO Simran Agarwal, Santosh, doctors and staff. The establishment of the Stoma Care Clinic at Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital underscores the institution’s commitment to providing holistic healthcare solutions that cater to the diverse needs of patients.

The foundation of this clinic has added one more feather in the already highly decorated cap of Shri Mahant Indiresh Hospital .