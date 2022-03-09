‘Uttaranchal Nari Shakti Samaan’ presented to Basanti Devi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 8 Mar: A mega event, ‘Nari Shakti Sammaan’, was organised today by Uttaranchal University at its Swami Vivekanand Auditorium on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Chairperson of the State Women Commission Kusum Kandwal was present as the Chief Guest on the occasion. The programme was successfully conducted under the auspices of the Women Cell of the University.

The event was inaugurated with lighting of the ceremonial followed by song & dance performances related to feminist issues.

Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Rajesh Bahuguna stated that the university had taken the decision to confer the ‘Nari Shakti Samaan’ every year from now onwards. According to Prof Bahuguna, this award would be given to women who have done exceptional work in various spheres or whose works have brought socio-economic transformation or laurels to Uttarakhand in the country and the world. The university has announced a cash prize of Rs 1 lakhs, a citation and a shawl for the same. The awardee was selected by a selection committee under the Chairpersonship of Anuradha Joshi.

Padma Shri awardee Basanti Devi was selected for this year’s “Uttaranchal Nari Shakti Samaan”. The Chairperson of the Selection Committee read the citation and conferred the award in the presence of a distinguished gathering. Basanti Devi is known in the context of Kausi River at Pithoragarh. Her works towards generating women consciousness, halting of blind cutting of trees in the forests and preserving the existence of Kausi River were commended by former President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her address, Basanti Devi shared her memories of struggles and failures as well as successes. “Protection of forests is protection of water and protection of water is protection of life itself,” she observed. “Achieving total prohibition in Uttarakhand is my next Agenda and I am prepared even to sacrifice my life for the same,” she further declared.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dharam Budhi said that women are the symbol of creation and creation is earth’s first power. “Empowered women are the foundation of a successful society,” he added.

Chancellor Jitender Joshi said that women upliftment is people’s upliftment and is equivalent to world upliftment.

Chairperson of the Women Commission Kusum Kandwal stated, “An empowered society is unthinkable without empowered women.” Expressing concern over the degeneration of values among youth, she cautioned female students to avoid minor altercations.

The programme was anchored by the Chairperson of Women Cell, Prof Poonam Rawat, while the Chairperson of Internal Grievance Cell, Prof Bharti Ramola proposed the vote of thanks.

Those present on the occasion were Dr Abhishek Joshi, Registrar SC Sharma, Dr Pradeep Suri, Dr Ajay Singh, Dr SD Pandey, Dr Rajesh Singh, Dr Jitendra Sinha, Dr SK Shah, Manish Badoni, Dr Sonal Sharma, KB Pokhriyal, Rajesh Deorari, Dr Kartikey Gaur, Iqbal Singh and hundreds of faculty members, employees and students.