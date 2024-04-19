Uttaranchal University launched Online Training Program on “Carbon Accounting and Sustainability Reporting”

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 16 April: Uttaranchal University launched its highly anticipated Online Training Program on “ Carbon Accounting and Sustainability Reporting ” with a spirited inaugural ceremony conducted during April 16-27, 2024.

The esteemed Chief Guest of the event, Alok Kumar, Former Secretary of the Ministry of Power, Government of India, highlighted the crucial role of sustainable practices in our modern era, leveraging his substantial experience, notably his tenure as the Former Secretary. He imparted invaluable insights, inspiring the audience with his vision for a sustainable future, recognizing it as the need of the hour in our collective journey towards environmental stewardship. Shri Kumar also extended his congratulations to the university for its commendable initiatives in this realm.

Prof Dharam Buddhi, Vice-Chancellor of Uttaranchal University welcomes Alok Kumar and extended a warm and heartfelt welcome to enthusiastic participants representing diverse backgrounds from academia, industry, and non-governmental organizations joined this auspicious occasion, setting the tone of enthusiasm and dedication for the event.

Prof Buddhi then elaborated on the program ‘s objectives, underlining the university ‘s steadfast commitment to nurturing knowledge and practices that contribute to sustainability and environmental responsibility.