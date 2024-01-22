Uttaranchal University organises free healthcare for Majhoon village

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 20 Jan: In a significant stride towards community welfare and as a part of the Uttaranchal University -Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA) initiative, Uttaranchal Hospital and Diagnostic Centre (UHDC), Uttaranchal University organised a Free Health Check-up camp at Aamwala Majhoon village , Dehradun on Saturday. This initiative was aimed to address the healthcare needs of the community as well as promote awareness of preventive healthcare practices.

The event emphasised Uttaranchal University ‘s dedicated social responsibility and its broader mission of contributing to sustainable development. As part of its commitment towards community development, a comprehensive health camp covering various medical specialties was organised. The university had adopted Majhoon village .

Dr Ravi Joshi specialist in General Medicine (KC), Dr Sonali Purohit (MS ENT) Ophthalmologist, Dr Satwnder Kaur specialist in Gynecology, Dr Rupali Purohit, RMO and Dr Dipanshu Kaushik, EMO, provided health consultations and distributed medicines free of cost to the patients. All other expert doctors and medical staff took responsibility for promoting the quality and appropriateness of patient safety and care.

Residents of Aamwala ( Majhoon ) village were persuaded to attend the health camp, taking advantage of the opportunity to consult specialists and receive vital healthcare services at zero cost. The Free Health Check-up Camp made a positive impact on the overall well-being of the community, aligning with the goals of Unnat Bharat Abhiyan to foster inclusive and sustainable development in rural areas.

The event was organised under the supervision of Dr Amit Bhatt, Campus Director, Uttaranchal University, assisted by Dr Rajendra Prasad, UBA coordinator. This successful initiative reflects Uttaranchal University‘s commitment to contributing to sustainable development in the region.