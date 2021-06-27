Uttaranchal University organizes Webinar on International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

December, 26 June : BIOGENERIKA- Biotech student club Department of Biotechnology SALS organized a webinar on “International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking”. The event started with lightening of the lamp in the gracious presence of delegates including Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. (Dr.) Devendra Pathak and Dean Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Singh.

Dr. Nishesh Sharma, HOD Biotechnology addressed the gatherings and shared his view on importance of organizing such evets. Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. (Dr.) Devendra Pathak shared their valuable thoughts and the importance of awareness to us. In his address he emphasized the importance of the issue with specific reference to youth and students as drug abuse not only ruins their career but also is life threatening. He emphasized on contribution of one and all to combat drug abuse and illicit trafficking. The Dean of SALS Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Singh in his address also gave a thought to the topic and emphasized on the role of each one in developing a society free from drug abuse. He mentioned that creating awareness and helping the needful is key player in fighting against drug abuse. Key note speaker Dr. Sourav Saini Department of Internal Medicine, Infectious disease & Immunology University of Lowa, USA stated about the mental health and its subsequent effect on our body and mind. He also emphasized on role of yoga and meditation in fighting against drug abuse. The students presented – posters, PowerPoints presentation and videos describing the ill effects of drug consumption. The students who took initiative and sent their presentations virtually included Akshat, Pallavi, Ananya, Aum, Gunjan and Shaurya displayed their talent and motivated others for the same. Despite the pandemic crisis, the event was successfully organized virtually and students ensured a keen participation. The event was all about creating an awareness and knowing the ways to cure physical & mental ailments and gaining peace through meditation & self-introspection. The event ended with a Vote of Thanks delivered by Dr. Pallavi Joshi and Dr. Deepa Devi.