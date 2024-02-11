Uttaranchal Varsity signs MoU with DBPL

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 10 Feb: A two-day International Seminar was organized from 9-10th at Uttaranchal University. On this occasion, Uttaranchal University collaborated with Daundi Biological Pvt Ltd (DBPL), Selaqui, Dehradun. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, Dharam Buddhi and the Director of Industry, Anil Singh, in the presence of Chancellor Jitender Joshi and the Dean of the School of Applied & Life Sciences, Ajay Singh. The MOU aims to enhance skills for employability.
Eminent scientists and professors from Indian and foreign organizations delivered talks during the seminar.
Chief Guest N Gopalan, Department of Epidemiology and Public Health, School of Life Sciences, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Thiruvarur, in his talk focused on the role of biotechnology in public health. Kumar V Udhayakumar, Programme Director, Integrated Serosurveillance & Centre for Disease Control (USA), and Kodumudi “Venkat” Venkateswaran, Chief Scientist (Tetra Core) USA, discussed micro techniques used for virus detection and protection. Anil Singh, Director of Daundi Biological Pvt Ltd (DBPL), Selaqui, and Managing Director of RJMS Pharma, Mumbai, discussed the requirement of techniques in modern education for industrial jobs. All the experts interacted with the students and provided insights for future prospects.
The entire seminar was coordinated by Dean of Research Ajay Singh. VK Srivastava, Sonika Kalia, Surbhi Bhardwaj, and others were present at the event. More than 100 scholars and students participated in the seminar.