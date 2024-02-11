Uttaranchal Varsity signs MoU with DBPL

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 10 Feb: A two-day International Seminar was organized from 9-10th at Uttaranchal University. On this occasion, Uttaranchal University collaborated with Daundi Biological Pvt Ltd ( DBPL ), Selaqui, Dehradun. A Memorandum of Understanding ( MOU ) was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of Uttaranchal University, Dharam Buddhi and the Director of Industry, Anil Singh, in the presence of Chancellor Jitender Joshi and the Dean of the School of Applied & Life Sciences, Ajay Singh. The MOU aims to enhance skills for employability.

Eminent scientists and professors from Indian and foreign organizations delivered talks during the seminar.