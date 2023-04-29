Uttarkashi Radio Station will improve awareness among local people: Dhami

FM radio station in Uttarkashi among 91 inaugurated by Modi

By Our Staff Reporter

Uttarkashi, 28 Apr: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated 91 new 100W FM Transmitters today via video conferencing. One of these transmitters has been installed in Uttarkashi. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, too, attended the programme on a virtual basis.

On this occasion, Modi said the inauguration will give a further boost to radio connectivity in the country. Today marks a significant step in the expansion of FM services by All India Radio in the direction of becoming All India FM. He underlined that the beginning of 91 FM transmitters by All India Radio is like a present for 85 districts and 2 crore people of the nation.

In Uttarkashi, too, one Akashvani FM transmitter was inaugurated through virtual medium. Tehri MP Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah, Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan, Purola MLA Durgeshwar Lal, Uttarkashi District Panchayat President Deepak Bijlwan, Block Chief, Mori, Bachan Singh Panwar, Shailendra Kohli, BJP District President Satendra Singh Rana were physically present at the programme organised at All India Radio, Manera. BJP Women District President Poonam Ramola, Chief, Organisation, Pratap Singh Rawat, State Coordinator of Ganga Vichar Manch Lokendra Bisht, Hotel Association President Shailendra Matuda, Mahant, Vishwanath Temple, Ajay Puri, District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela, Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi, Deputy Director, Akashwani, RC Barthwal, Assistant Director, Doordarshan Dehradun, Kulbhushan Kumar, SDM Chatar Singh Chauhan, District Youth Welfare Officer Vijay Pratap Bhandari and other dignitaries heard the Prime Minister’s address through virtual medium on this occasion.

After the programme, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said 91 FM transmitters inaugurated today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would connect crores of people. This would make it easier for people to connect with various schemes of the government. Radio is a strong medium to increase connectivity. He said that this will also promote social and cultural connectivity. A large area will get its benefit due to the facility of FM transmitter.

Tehri MP Mala Rajya Lakshmi Shah congratulated the people of the district on the launch of Akashvani FM in Manera. She said that the people of Uttarkashi are fortunate to get a FM Radio Station launched in the district today. She added that, now, another means of communication has been added in the district. Apart from getting information about the country through FM, people in remote areas will also be able to get the facility of public welfare schemes and entertainment of the government.

Gangotri MLA Suresh Chauhan said that every poor person is directly getting the benefit of the schemes of the government due to the far-reaching thinking and vision of PM Modi. With the introduction of Akashvani FM in the border district, the local people will be able to easily get information about the government’s policies, plans and achievements in their homes. He claimed that there is a wave of happiness in the district on the introduction of FM.

Purola MLA Durgashwar Lal congratulated the residents of the district on the launch of the FM transmitter. He said that with the introduction of Akashvani FM in the district, people’s access to accurate information and entertainment has been improved. Along with this, local culture and languages will also be promoted.