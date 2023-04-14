Uttarkashi woman receives new lease of life at Himalayan Hospital

By Our Staff Reporter

DEHRADUN, 13 Apr: A 53 year old patient, Kyami Devi, resident of Uttarkashi, was admitted under the care of Dr Manoj Kumar of Department of Respiratory Medicine on 18 March at the Himalayan Hospital, Jollygrant. The patient underwent regular investigations and treatment was initiated, but she was not relieved of her symptoms for which she further underwent CECT thorax followed by Bronchoscopy.

In bronchoscopy, a foreign body was seen in the right bronchus intermedius of the patient causing complete obstruction of the right lower lobe. Removal of this foreign body was planned. The patient and her relatives were explained the procedure in detail. The patient was completely sedated and put on mechanical ventilation and eventually the foreign body was removed via flexible bronchoscopy. The foreign body was found to be a betel nut. After check bronchoscopy, the right lower lobe was fully opened and made functional. Her general condition improved in no time and the patient was discharged on significant improvement.

The whole process of her management in hospital could not have been possible without the support of Dr Rakhee Khanduri, Dr Rahul Gupta, Dr Sonu, Dr Amita Mason, Dr Sammi Pundir, Dr Lakshay Dhiman and Mukesh.

Chancellor Dr Vijay Dhasmana congratulated the team of doctors for the excellent job done.

Foreign body aspiration is commonly seen in children but can also occur in adults and sometimes both the age groups are unable to give appropriate history suggestive of the same. Eventually, the patient develops respiratory complaints like shortness of breath and cough, and on investigation there may be complete collapse of the lobe obstructed. The treatment includes early identification and removal of the foreign body via bronchoscopy.