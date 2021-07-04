UTU VC briefs Gov on exams

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 2 Jul: Vice-Chancellor of Uttarakhand Technical University Dr PP Dhyani met Governor Baby Rani Maurya at Raj Bhawan, here, today.

Dr Dhyani informed the Governor about the ongoing online live subjective examination process in the Uttarakhand Technical University. He said that real time live monitoring of examinations would be ensured.

Appreciating the initiative taken by UTU, Governor Maurya said that other universities should also adopt this online examination system to ensure transparency. Students would also be motivated to take examinations seriously along with following the rules.