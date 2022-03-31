Vacant posts in Panchayats will be filled soon: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Mar: State Public Works, Tourism, Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Culture, Endowment, Rural Works, Watershed Management and India Nepal Uttarakhand River Projects Minister Satpal Maharaj has said that Panchayati Raj is a three-tier Panchayat (Gram Panchayat, Block, District Panchayat). Basic facilities will be arranged to strengthen it. The construction of roads will be expedited further. Uttarakhand will be made an excellent destination for tourism.

Minister Satpal Maharaj, while giving information on the activities of his ministries, promised to improve the work culture.

Maharaj said that, apart from Shakta, Shaiva, Vaishnava, Golju Devta, Nag Devta, Navagraha circuits, other circuits would be established and the slow pace of the Corona period would be accelerated. Along with Char Dham, other religious places would also be developed.

He said that, while fulfilling the dreams of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, work would be done to reach the people on the last rung of society. Efforts would be made to stop migration by increasing tourism activities in the remote villages.

The Panchayati Raj Minister said that India resides in its villages, therefore, basic facilities would be arranged to strengthen Panchayati Raj in the state. Vacant posts of Junior Engineer, Gram Panchayat Officer, Village Development Officer, Block Development Officer would be filled soon in the Panchayats. Data entry operators would be appointed in Panchayats. Model schools and hospitals would be opened in the panchayats, so that migration could be stopped. Necessary steps would be taken for the promotion of livelihoods, in which training for skill and capacity development would be provided. Basic infrastructure would be developed according to the geographical areas. All the development blocks and gram panchayats of the state would be fully equipped with networking facilities.

He added that the construction and improvement works on roads in the state would be expedited, special attention would be given to quality, and unfinished works would be completed soon.