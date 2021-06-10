Vaccination Camp held at Cambrian Hall

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 10 Jun: The Cambrian Hall Alumni Association successfully conducted a COVID vaccination camp at the school campus on 9 June. It teamed up with Krishna Medical Centre to provide vaccinations to Cambrianites, the members of staff and families.

During the camp, they vaccinated over 200 recipients of which all the members of staff (non-teaching, teachers and ex-teachers), as a mark of respect, were vaccinated for free.

The cost was borne by the Alumni Association. For Cambrianites, the charge was Rs 900 per person.

This is the latest initiative by The Cambrian Hall Alumni Association in its campaign, ‘Sahyog’, an effort to combat the spread of COVID- 19 in Dehradun.

As part of Project Sahyog, Cambrian Hall Alumni Association has been running several initiatives since April in its efforts to provide help and support to all Cambrianites and their families affected by COVID-19 and in need of assistance, as well as other citizens of Uttarakhand.

The first and foremost has been the provision of oxygen, delivered speedily to wherever required. Along with it, coordinated search for hospital beds, plasma, and any other related assistance has been made available.

Another initiative as part of the Covid Support effort has been the all important kitchen. From here, upward of 3000 and counting, balanced nutritious meals, all hygienically prepared, have been delivered to affected families. These have included three full meals, breakfast, lunch and dinner on a daily basis, at no cost to the recipients.

The third initiative is to reach out with dry ration kits to 1000 families in the state of Uttarakhand, who have been financially affected due to loss of earning family members or loss of employment. This was kick started last weekend.

The Association has successfully mobilised funds from its members near and far enabling them to carry out this vital care and support initiative in Dehradun, living up to the Cambrian Hall motto, ‘To Greater Heights’.

As the President of the CH School Association Hemant Kochar put it, “In the true spirit of Cambrian Hall, it has been incredible and heartwarming to see how the entire Cambrian Hall community has come together from different parts of the world to rally around in support of this cause, with immense generosity and compassion. We are proud to be part of the Cambrian Hall community.”