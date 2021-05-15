Vaccination camp held for media persons

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 14 May: A vaccination camp for media

persons was held in the premises of the Information

and Public Relations Department here, today, under the directions of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.

The necessary arrangements for the camp were made by DG, Information, Ranvir Singh Chauhan.

Additional Director, Information, Dr Anil Chandola was present on the occasion to ensure the camp

was conducted smoothly. A large number of journalists took part in the camp from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Covaxine was administered to the beneficiaries from, both,18-44 years and 45 plus age groups. They were kept back for observation after being

vaccinated. The service was provided on the basis of

Aadhar and Identity cards. The journalists expressed

their pleasure at this decision taken by the government.