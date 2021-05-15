Vaccination camp held for media persons

By OUR STAFF REPORTER
DEHRADUN, 14 May: A vaccination camp for media
persons was held in the premises of the Information
and Public Relations Department here, today, under the directions of Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat.
The necessary arrangements for the camp were made by DG, Information, Ranvir Singh Chauhan.
Additional Director, Information, Dr Anil Chandola was present on the occasion to ensure the camp
was conducted smoothly. A large number of journalists took part in the camp from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Covaxine was administered to the beneficiaries from, both,18-44 years and 45 plus age groups. They were kept back for observation after being
vaccinated. The service was provided on the basis of
Aadhar and Identity cards. The journalists expressed
their pleasure at this decision taken by the government.
