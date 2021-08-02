Vaccination Camps held by MH at Selaqui, Vikasnagar

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 1 Aug: According to Lt Col BM Thapa (Retd), Senior Vice President, Dehradun Ex-Services League (DESL), Medical Covid-19 Vaccination Camps were organised in the Zonal Shakhas of DESL at Selaqui and Vikasnagar, here, with the help of Maj Gen Sanjeev Khatri, GOC, Uttarakhand Sub Area, and Brig VK Patra, Commandant, Military Hospital, on 30 July for senior citizens, veterans and Vir Narees, so that those who are staying in far flung areas could be benefitted.

The Medical Camps at both the places were organised in a disciplined manner and very well coordinated by the respective zonal presidents and their staff. Brig VK Patra and Col US Thakur (Retd) President, DESL, were personally present in the camps along with their staff so that maximum people could benefit. Others present were Col A Bhardwaj (Retd), Col Deepak Gurung (Retd), Lt Col Kailash Chandra, Lt Col S Pathak, SHO, Capt KS Mall (Retd), Lt Col Meena Tripathi, MNS, Major(Dr) Anuj, Major Priti Prajapati, MNS, Major Janak Kanwar, MNS, Sub Maj Rajendra Singh Baluni, Sub MK Katoch, Hav LB Thapa, Hav Mishra, Hav Labh Singh, Sep Dewash Chettri, Rajendra Baluni, Paras Thapa, Hav Labh Singh, Sep Dewash Chettri and many others.