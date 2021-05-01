Vaccination of 18-45 age category a week away: Amit Negi

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 30 Apr: Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat on Covid-19 related issues here, today, Health Secretary Amit Negi claimed that over the past few days the government had made arrangements for an increased number of oxygen beds in the state.

He also stated that 1,22,108 doses of Covishield and 42,370 doses of Covaxin would be provided very soon by the Union Government for vaccination of the 18 to 45 age group. The state was in constant touch with the vaccine manufacturers and they had been informed about the future requirements. As such, it was difficult to give a fixed date on the vaccination date for this category, but it would take at least a week.

He informed the media that the state government has prepared a portal to provide information to the general public, which is being monitored by the control room. People in remote areas were being benefited through the e-Sanjeevani Portal. The government is taking the assistance of the Indian Medical Association, AIIMS and retired doctors. As many as 2000 calls are being received on the Covid Helpline, 104. The challenges are many but the number of oxygen supported beds is being constantly increased. Nodal officers have been appointed to coordinate between the administration and the police to check black marketing of medicines and medical equipment.