Vaccination of 18 plus category continues in

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 17 May: Vaccination was conducted here, today, for the 18 plus category. Those who benefited were 161 people, which included 2 from Chamoli, 2, Rishikesh, 91, Mussoorie, and 64, Dehradun.

Special arrangements were made by the administration and health department in the campus of MPG College for the vaccination camp. Mussoorie Covid Incharge Dr Pradeep Rana said that inoculation of the 18 plus category began here on Sunday. People who have booked slots are coming to MPG College and getting vaccinated. All those vaccinated are healthy and no complaint has been received.

On the other hand, AAP Mussoorie President Sudhir Dobhal has submitted a memorandum to the SDM, Mussoorie, urging prioritisation of 18 plus vaccination. He complained that many beneficiaries were coming from Dehradun and Rishikesh, while the people of Mussoorie were not getting much benefit. He said that vaccine camps should be set up at the ward level. Also present were Joint Secretary Durga Prasad and Treasurer Mohammed Sharif.