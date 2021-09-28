Validity of Income Certificate in U’khand extended to one year

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

DEHRADUN, 27 Sep: For the convenience of the general public, the Uttarakhand Government has issued orders extending the validity of income certificate from six months to one year now. Additional Secretary Dr Anand Srivastava stated today that orders had been issued extending the validity period of scheduled service income certificate to 1 year instead of 6 months under the Right to Service Act 2011 applicable in the state. Srivastava also said that action regarding uploading of new format of income certificate on the e-district portal would be possible soon and, then, the new forms for the income certificate could be downloaded from the edistrict web portal.