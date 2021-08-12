Vandana Katariya visits Graphic Era, awarded Rs 11 lakhs

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 11 Aug: Vandana Katariya, hat-trick scoring player of the Indian women’s hockey team, was given a rousing welcome by Graphic Era Deemed University, here, today. Graphic Era presented a cheque of Rs 11 lakhs to Olympian Vandana Katariya and, also, declared her as its Brand Ambassador.

Olympian Vandana Katariya reached Haridwar this morning from Tokyo. After spending a few hours at her residence in Roshanabad and Haridwar, she reached Graphic Era Deemed University to join the felicitation ceremony organised for her. President, Graphic Era Educational Group, Prof (Dr) Kamal Ghanshala and Senior Office-bearer Rakhee Ghanshala welcomed Vandana.

Katariya expressed her gratitude for the initiative taken by Graphic Era. She appreciated the excellent placements of Graphic Era students. Graphic Era bagging the highest package of more than Rs 54 lakhs in B Tech this year was proof of its high standard of education, she declared.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala said that Vandana Katariya had made Uttarakhand proud with her stellar performance in the Olympics. Vandana Katariya is the first Indian woman to score a hat-trick of goals in the Olympics, helping the team reach the semi-finals.

Dr Ghanshala added that women of Uttarakhand are physically and mentally very capable and make a great contribution to the development of Uttarakhand. If young girls and boys of Uttarakhand are given good training, then Uttarakhand can establish itself as one of the most medal winning states in the country. He said Graphic Era would support Katariya if she needed further training in the future. Other players would also be encouraged.

Dr Kamal Ghanshala presented her an honorarium of Rs 11 lakhs on behalf of Graphic Era Deemed University. Rakhee Ghanshala felicitated Vandana by presenting a shawl.

Earlier, Rakhee Ghanshala had visited Katariya’s residence in Roshanabad and congratulated her mother, Swarn Devi, and brother Chandrashekhar Kataria.

Vice Chancellor, Graphic Era Deemed University, Dr Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Graphic Era Hill University, Dr Sanjay Jasola, and office bearers along with the faculty members were present at the ceremony.