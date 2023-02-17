Vani Tripathi’s book ‘Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?’ launched by Smriti Rani, Paresh Rawal

New Delhi, 16 Feb: Niyogi Books and the National School of Drama organised the book launch of ‘Why Can’t Elephants Be Red?’ by Vani Tripathi Tikoo on Wednesday, under the aegis of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav at Kamani Auditorium.

The book was released in the august presence of Union Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Zubin Irani; Chairperson, National School of Drama & eminent actor Paresh Rawal; Director, National School of Drama, Prof Ramesh Chandra Gaur and the author, actor & producer Vani Tripathi Tikoo.

The evening was dotted with riveting reflections from all the dignitaries as well as the author, who spoke about her experience of writing this book.

Speaking at the launch, Vani Tripathi Tikoo remarked, “Each book has a journey but this book has two. My first journey was while deciding on the title of the book. I wanted to remember all those little red elephants that you and I have tucked away inside us but have forgotten them because we think like adults now.

The second journey was about this beautiful family of 12 people in COVID times, and my daughter Akshara who was just two and a half years old then and is the protagonist of this book, Akku. She was without me, her mother because I was with my mother in Delhi, and she was being brought up by these beautiful people in Singapore. So, these journeys were unique, and it took two different countries to bring up my child."

Praising the book, Smriti Zubin Irani said, “This book is proof that a story can be written in pain. I stand here for the family that has kept themselves together irrespective of the pandemic and the challenges that were brought upon by geography. This book is a symbol of your tenacity, Vani, and that we stand shoulder to shoulder irrespective of our gender for those who need us the most.”

Applauding the work, Paresh Rawal read excerpts from the book.

Dr Ramesh Chandra Gaur added, “This book is coming from a person based on her experience, exposure, and interaction; hence it contains a lot of practical thought; which is the beauty of this book. When you go through the book, you may also feel that you are going through the experience of your own parenthood.”

Trisha De Niyogi presented the welcome address.

Veteran filmmaker Rahul Rawail, Poet Yatindra Mishra, Writer Aman Nath, Writer & Director Rumy Jaffrey, Lawmaker Parag Alavani, Writer Neelesh Mishra, Producer & Director Bobby Bedi, BJP’s Dr Harshvardhan, Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, Actor & Producer Rahul Mittra, celebrated film personality from Australia of Indian origin Anupam Sharma, Columnist & Festival Director,

Valley of Words : International Literature & Arts Festival, Dehradun Sanjeev Chopra, Actor & Garhwal Post proprietor Satish Sharma, Social Activist Anurag Chauhan, Arvind Tikkoo were present on the occasion amongst others.

KE Priyamvada was Master of Ceremonies.