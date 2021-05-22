Various organisations step up to help poor in Mussoorie

By Our Staff Reporter

Mussoorie, 21 May: The poor people here are being helped by various social organisations. Food is being sent to corona infected patients with the help of Welcome the Savoy Mussoorie and JW Marriott Hotel by Pehal Organisation.

Sadbhavana Mussoorie is delivering essential goods to the elderly living alone in Mussoorie. Many social organisations are also providing food and fodder to the animals. Jagjit Kukreja, who is associated with the organisation, says stray dogs are suffering during the lockdown as restaurants, hotels, etc., have been closed down. His team members are feeding these animals on a daily basis.

Sadhbhavana President Ramesh Jaiswal and Secretary Jasbeer Kaur are also helping elderly people who are living alone. Their health updates are being taken from time to time. Medical aid is also being provided to them. Mussoorie Mahila Morcha and BJP Yuva Morcha, in collaboration with the Mussoorie BJP Unit, are providing breakfast to the Corona infected patients as well as nutritious food.

Pastor Anto Joseph of Mussoorie’s Emilian Church is providing rations to the poor. He is assisted by Francis Xavier. The Christian community of Mussoorie is providing these necessities.