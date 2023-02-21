Vasantosav has created interest among people in floriculture: Gurmit Singh

Raj Bhawan Spring Fest from 3 Mar

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 20 Feb: The curtain raiser for ‘Vasantotsav’, the ‘Festival of Spring’, an annual function at the Raj Bhawan, was held here today. Addressing the media at the Raj Bhawan, Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd) shared detailed information about the three-day Spring Festival to be held from 3 to 5 March this year.

On this occasion, the Governor also released ‘Baagwan Dainandini’ (horticulturist’s almanac) published by the Horticulture Department to provide important information to the farmers. During the press meeting, Ravinath Raman, Secretary to the Governor, Additional Secretary, Agriculture, Ranveer Singh Chauhan, Swati S Bhadauria, Additional Secretary to the Governor, and Director, Horticulture, Dr HS Baweja were also present.

The Governor observed that the ‘Vasantotsav’, started in Raj Bhavan in 2003, has become the identity of Dehradun. This event, which had started as a flower show, has become popular day by day and has now turned into a big cultural and economic festival. He opined that prosperity can be brought in the state through flower production.

He said, “There are many possibilities here in the field of agriculture and flower production which can prove to be a boon for Uttarakhand. It is necessary to link flower production with cooperative, corporate and contract farming. The geographic conditions of the state of Uttarakhand and the available climate are eminently suitable for floriculture.” He also observed that the farmers can get more income despite cultivating in a relatively smaller area through floriculture as it is a high value crop. Because of this, interest in its production is rising among farmers/producers. Every year, by organising Vasantotsav in the Raj Bhavan premises, special awareness and interest has been created in the field of flower production among the general public and farmers. Before the formation of Uttarakhand state, only 150 hectares of area was under flower production here. It has now increased to 1609.93 hectares at present. Flowers like Rose, Marigold, Tuberose, Gerbera, Carnation, Gladiolus, Lilium, Chrysanthemum, Orchid, etc., are being commercially produced. At present, about 3022.90 MT of loose flowers (rose, marigold, tuberose and others) and 14.43 crore cut flowers are being produced in the state. At present, the state has a turnover of around Rs 250 crores from floriculture, he added.

The Governor also stated that, this year, among the main attractions of the Vasantostav 2023 would be various competitions. Categories of competition include cut flowers; potted plants; loose flower management; potted plants other than flowers; rooftop gardening (vegetables); cactus & succulents; bonsai & terrarium; hanging pots; different types of pots; on the spot photography; rangoli of fresh flowers; edible flowers competition; lawns, honey, and painting competition for school and other children (5 to 18 years age group).

There will be a total of 62 sub-categories in these 16 main competitions, in which first, second and third prizes would be given. In this way, after the decision of the jury, a total of 186 awards would be given to the winners on 5 March, the concluding day of the festival. For the first time this year, 4 new categories, namely Rooftop Gardening, Bonsai, Terrarium and Honey have been included in the competition. Along with this, for the purpose of awarding more flower growers, the participation of only individuals and farmers will be ensured under the cut flower competition.

This year Timaru Zanthoxylum armatum has been selected for issue of the special cover postal stamp. Timru is a thorny, evergreen, bushy plant found in mountainous states including Uttarakhand. Timru has various medicinal properties. For the first time, Inter Active Sessions will also be organised with subject experts/progressive farmers on every day of Vasantotsav. Horticulture entrepreneurs/farmers and personnel working in the field will be honoured with a view to encourage them. Along with the Agriculture/Horticulture Universities established in the state, central institutions are also being invited to participate in the event. The research work being done in the field of flowers by the Agriculture/Horticulture Universities established in the state will be displayed at stalls.

Detailed information will be provided to the general public at these stalls with a view to promoting honey, flowers, perfumes, mushrooms, herbs, etc., produced in Uttarakhand. A Buyer & Seller Meet will be organised by the Uttarakhand Horticulture Council to promote the trade/business of flowers. For the first time this year, selected farmers/producers/entrepreneurs and departmental personnel who have done excellent work under various activities related to horticulture will be honoured by giving mementoes and citations.

Like last year, this year also the general public will be informed that several types of flowers can be used as food items in addition to decorations. Edible flowers like rose, hibiscus, rhododendron, strawberry blossom, etc., have been included in the competition. As a result of selection of bakery products under “One District One Product” in Dehradun district, edible flowers suitable for bakery products have also been included in the competition. About 30 departments of the state are expected to participate in this three-day event. Apart from the Horticulture Department, various research institutes/agriculture universities/boards/corporations, etc., will be present. These departments/institutions will display their department’s public utility programmes/techniques on the basis of excellence by setting up their stalls.

Various flower growers and nursery owners will participate in the Vasantotsav.

In addition to the above, various firms producing horticulture equipment, biofertilisers, organic pest control have been invited. This year, too, the initiative has been taken to promote horticulture in urban areas through ‘vertical garden’ and ‘rooftop gardening’ in Vasantotsav, in which the cultivation of flowers and organic vegetables has been displayed in less space, especially in the terrace/balcony of the house.

A stall will be set up by the Meteorological Department to provide information related to the weather in Vasantotsav this year as well.